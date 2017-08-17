QuizUnderstood: What do you know about tipping rates in Hawaii?

1. An Aug. 11 news release from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) states that though Hawaii’s economy grew at just 0.9 percent during the first quarter of 2017, “there were 7,200 non-agriculture payroll jobs added during the first half of 2017.” According to the news release, what percentage of those added jobs were in tourism-related industries?

A. 48 percent

B. 58 percent

C. 68 percent

D. 78 percent

E. 88 percent

2. On Aug. 14, Pacific Business News reported on a recent study by Square on average tipping rates by states. According to the story, people in Hawaii tip restaurant servers just 14.8 percent on average. Where does that rank of all 50 states?

A. Fifth worst

B. Fourth worst

C. Third worst

D. Second worst

E. Absolute worst

3. On Aug. 11, Civil Beat reported that Hawaii Governor David Ige doesn’t have that much money for his 2018 re-election campaign. How much does his campaign currently have?

A. $150,000

B. $250,000

C. $350,000

D. $450,000

E. $550,000

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: D–78 percent

2: E–Absolute worst

3: B–$250,000

Photo: Scott Sanchez/Wikipedia