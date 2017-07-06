Quizunderstood: What do you know about the recent Times Supermarkets sale?

1. According to a June 29 Hawaii Tourism Authority news release, visitors to Hawaii from Canada and Japan increased in May 2017 over the same month last year, but visitors from all other nations Hawaii declined. How much was the decline?

A. -1.4 percent

B. -2.4 percent

C. -3.4 percent

D. -4.4 percent

E. -5.4 percent

2. On June 28, Don Quijote Holdings, Inc. announced that it was acquiring all Times Supermarkets in Hawaii. According to the company’s June 28 news release, where is Don Quijote Holdings based?

A. Madrid, Spain

B. Tokyo, Japan

C. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

D. Manila, Philippines

E. Lisbon, Portugal

3. Also on June 28, the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) released some 2016 census information. According to DBEDT, the median age in Hawaii is 38.6 years. What is the median age in Maui County?

A. 37.4 years

B. 39.1 years

C. 40.8 years

D. 41.6 years

E. 42.2 years

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: E–-5.4 percent

2: B–Tokyo, Japan

3: C–40.8 years

Photo courtesy Times Supermarkets