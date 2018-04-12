Quizunderstood: What do you know about the median price of Maui condos?

1. On Apr. 9, Common Cause Hawai‘i sent out a news release asking people to tell legislators that they support HB 1401. What does this bill do?

A. Updates the Open Meetings law

B. Clarifies laws governing lobbyists

C. Enacts voting by mail for the entire state

D. Institutes Ranked Choice Voting

E. Authorizes the state Senate to approve or reject judicial appointees

2. On Apr. 6, Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald appointed Kirstin M. Hamman to the Maui District Court bench. Hamman used to clerk for which Maui judge?

A. Joseph Cardoza

B. Boyd Mossman

C. Keith Tanaka

D. Shackley Raffetto

E. F. John McConnell

3. Pacific Business News reported on Apr. 9 that the median price of a condo on Maui was 15.4 percent higher in March 2018 than it was the same month of 2017. What was the condo price for March 2018?

A. $300,000

B. $350,000

C. $400,000

D. $450,000

E. $500,000

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: C–Enacts voting by mail for the entire state

2: B–Boyd Mossman

3: D–$450,000

Photo: Steve Isaacs/Flickr