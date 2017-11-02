QuizUnderstood: What do you know about Maui Comic Con 2017 attendance?

1. Starting on Friday, Oct. 27, the right-wing media giant Sinclair Broadcast Group held a six-day corporate retreat at which Maui resort?

A. Ritz-Carlton Kapalua

B. Sheraton Maui Resort

C. Grand Wailea

D. Four Seasons Maui

E. Fairmont Kea Lani

2. About 2,000 people showed up to the first ever Maui Comic Con at the Lahaina Cannery Mall in 2016, according to the Oct. 30 Maui News. About how many people did The Maui News say were expected to attend this year’s Comic Con (held Oct. 28-29) at UH Maui College?

A. 1,000

B. 2,000

C. 3,000

D. 4,000

E. 5,000

3. On Oct. 27, the Hawaii Attorney General’s office announced that a grand jury had indicted Leslie L. C. Truglio for Theft in the First Degree and Computer Fraud in the First Degree. Truglio is a former manager for which Hawaii musician?

A. Willie K

B. John Cruz

C. Anuhea

D. Marty Dread

E. Henry Kapono

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: E–Fairmont Kea Lani

2: C–3,000

3: B–John Cruz

Photo courtesy Maui Comic Con