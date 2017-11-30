Quizunderstood: What do you know about future direct flights to Hawaii’s neighbor islands?

1. According to a Nov. 22 news release from the office of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D–Hawaii, on a new anti-sexual harassment bill she is co-sponsoring, how much money have U.S. taxpayers paid to victims 268 Congressional settlements dealing with harassment, discrimination and other problems?

A. $11 million

B. $13 million

C. $15 million

D. $17 million

E. $19 million

2. On Nov. 22, the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) sent out a press release predicting “stable economic growth” in Hawaii for the next few years. According to the release, how much are direct flights to the neighbor islands expected to increase during the next three quarters?

A. 0 percent

B. 10 percent

C. 20 percent

D. 30 percent

E. 40 percent

3. On Nov. 24, Hawaii News Now reported that Maui resident Diane Shuey is suing her car manufacturer, alleging that its eco-friendly, soy-based plastics attracted rats that chewed through her car’s fuel lines, costing her more than $3,000 in repairs. Which carmaker is she suing?

A. Ford

B. Toyota

C. Nissan

D. Honda

E. Subaru

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: D–$17 million

2: C–20 percent

3: E–Subaru

