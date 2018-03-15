Quizunderstood: What do you know about false rumors concerning the Maui Marketplace?

1. On Mar. 8, Pacific Business News reported that a Maui restaurant just signed a deal with Fransmart to expand to the continental U.S. Which Maui restaurant did this?

A. Amigo’s

B. Coconut’s

C. Farmacy

D. Fork & Salad

E. Stewart’s Burgers

2. On Mar. 11, The Maui News debunked a local rumor about a potential new tenant for the old Lowe’s location in the Maui Marketplace in Kahului. Which of the following will definitely NOT be going into that spot?

A. Laser Tag

B. Bowling alley

C. Bookstore

D. Grocery store

E. Gym

3. On Mar. 13, which Maui legislator held a campaign fundraiser at The Mandalay Restaurant in Honolulu, according to the state Campaign Spending Commission?

A. Sen. Roz Baker

B. Sen. J. Kalani English

C. Rep. Justin Woodson

D. Rep. Kaniela Ing

E. Rep. Angus McKelvey

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: D–Fork & Salad

2: B–Bowling alley

3: C–Rep. Justin Woodson

Photo: MauiTime