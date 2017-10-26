QuizUnderstood: What do you know about CBS rebooting old TV shows like Magnum P.I.?

1. On Oct. 22, The Maui News reported that a candidate for Maui County Mayor has, in fact, decided NOT to run in 2018. Who is the candidate?

A. Maui County Councilmember Elle Cochran

B. Maui County Councilmember Don Guzman

C. Former Maui County Councilmember Mike Victorino

D. Lieutenant Governor Shan Tsutsui

E. South Maui Representative Kaniela Ing

2. On the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 20, there was a lockdown at a Maui County school because a man was seen moving an air rifle to the trunk of his car to make room for his daughter, the Maui Police Department announced later that day (the man was later “reprimanded” and released). Which school was locked down during the incident?

A. Iao Intermediate School

B. Lokelani Intermediate School

C. Lahaina Intermediate School

D. Kalama Intermediate School

E. Molokai Middle School

3. The CBS television network will reboot the 1980s-era show Magnum P.I., which takes place in Hawaii, according to an Oct. 20 story in the Hollywood Reporter. According to the article, which of the following old television shows is NOT on track for a reboot of its own?

A. Party of Five

B. Nancy Drew

C. Good Times

D. Starsky and Hutch

E. The Jetsons

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: D–Lieutenant Governor Shan Tsutsui

2: B–Lokelani Intermediate School

3: C–Good Times

Photo: IMDB