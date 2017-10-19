Quizunderstood: Do you know how Southwest Airlines announced they’re coming to Hawaii?

1. On Oct. 11, Southwest Airlines announced that they would start service to Hawaii sometime in 2018. They delivered that announcement on Twitter by responding to a nine-year-old tweet from which Maui resident?

A. Brendan Smith (@ReqB)

B. David Raatz (@Raatz)

C. Sarah Loney Mark (@Mauisadie)

D. Amanda (@gfreemaui)

E. Chickonmaui (@Chickonmaui)

2. On Oct. 13, Pacific Business News reported that the median price of a condo on Maui in September was $433,750. What was the median price for a condo in September 2016?

A. $424,000

B. $401,000

C. $388,000

D. $379,000

E. $363,000

3. On Oct. 16, Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin announced that he would join 14 other attorneys general in a friend of the court brief opposing the Trump Administration’s plan to ban transgender people from the U.S. military. According to Chin’s announcement, about how many members of the armed services identify as transgender?

A. 50,000

B. 75,000

C. 100,000

D. 125,000

E. 150,000

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: B–David Raatz (@Raatz)

2: D–$379,000

3: E–150,000

Photo: Erik Salard/Flickr