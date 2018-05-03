Quizunderstood: Do you know how Haleakala National Park affects Maui County’s economy?

1. On April 27, officials with Haleakala National Park released new numbers on how the park affects Maui County’s economy. According to park officials, how many jobs does the park support?

A. 519

B. 619

C. 719

D. 819

E. 919

2. Also on April 27, Stephen Levins, Executive Director of the State of Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection announced that he had started an investigation into a data breach at which Hawai‘i chain restaurant?

A. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

B. Merriman’s

C. Roy’s

D. Teddy’s Bigger Burgers

E. Zippy’s

3. According to the agenda for the May 3 Maui County Liquor Control Adjudication Board meeting, which of the following are actual charges the LC has leveled at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea over last year’s Zeptember show?

A. Failed to ensure walkways were cleared of congestion

B. Permitted alcohol to be consumed in a restroom

C. Permitted smoking on the grounds

D. Failed to remove empty glasses before serving another drink

E. All of the above

See Answers below:

ANSWERS

1: D–819

2: E–Zippy’s

3: E–All of the above

Photo: Briancorll/Wikimedia Commons