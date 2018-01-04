Quizunderstand: What do you know about visitor spending on Maui during 2017?

1. Visitor spending to all four major Hawaiian islands rose in the first 11 months of 2017, according to a Dec. 28, 2017 statement from the Hawaii Tourism Authority, though Maui’s growth was the lowest of them all. How much did visitor spending grow on Maui?

A. 2.7 percent

B. 3.4 percent

C. 4.0 percent

D. 5.3 percent

E. 6.0 percent

2. According to a Dec. 30, 2017 Maui News story, how many structures on Maui are at risk of destruction due to sea-level rise by the year 2100?

A. 100

B. 200

C. 300

D. 400

E. 500

3. Amanda and Johnny Wilson are the parents of the first baby born on Maui of 2018, according to the Jan. 2 Maui News. Which Wailuku establishment does the couple own, according to the story?

A. Maui Coffee Attic

B. Steel Horse Saloon

C. 808 on Main

D. Wailuku Coffee Co.

E. Wai Bar

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: C–4.0 percent

2: C–300

3: E–Wai Bar

Photo: Pictures of Money/Flickr