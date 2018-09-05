Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center Promotes two leaders

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center moved two of its leadership team members up the ranks with the promotions of Edgar Krampitz to General Manager and James Young to Operations Manager.

“We are so pleased to promote these two dynamic leaders from within the ranks of our QKC team,” said mall owner representative Kevin Jones, Senior Associate at Pendulum Property Partners. “Each has demonstrated a commitment to deliver exceptional shopping, dining and entertainment experiences for our patrons, as well as assist in QKC’s efforts to support the local community through various programs and events.”

Krampitz joined the center as operations manager in April. He is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force as an airfield maintenance supervisor in the civil engineering squadron. As a civilian, Krampitz worked as a real estate agent and property manager overseeing the maintenance of residential and commercial properties while obtaining his bachelor’s degree in business management. He is pursuing his master’s degree in business administration,

As the new operations manager, James Young will lead and develop all facility and operating projects, including overseeing security and housekeeping. Young formerly served as maintenance supervisor at the QKC. Originally from Connecticut, Young has lived on Maui for more than 30 years and has more than 22 years of experience in construction and renovation.

Photos courtesy QKC