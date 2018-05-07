Queen Ka`ahumanu Center hires Edgar Krampitz as Operating Manager



Edgar Krampitz has been hired as Operations Manager of Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, effective April 23, 2018. In his new position, Krampitz will work with QKC management, staff, tenants and contractors to deliver exceptional shopping, dining and entertainment experiences for all patrons.

Krampitz is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force as an airfield maintenance supervisor in the civil engineering squadron in various overseas locations including Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar and Japan. He continued managing multi million-dollar airfield construction projects around the world as a Department of Defense contractor. His military service also includes a recruiting position with the Air National Guard.

As a civilian, Krampitz worked as a real estate agent and property manager overseeing the maintenance of residential and commercial properties while obtaining a bachelor’s degree in business management. He’s currently pursuing a master’s degree in business administration.

Photo courtesy Edgar Krampitz