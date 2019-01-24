Two recent attacks at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center have resulted in enhanced safety and security measures at the Central Maui mall. The alleged assaults took place at the shopping center on Jan. 3 and 9. Both are under active investigation by the Maui Police Department, and QKC officials say the mall is providing full cooperation.

“QKC extends its sincere condolences to the victims for the unfortunate crimes committed against them,” said Toni Rojas, QKC vice president of business and community development. “We thank the security personnel that acted quickly and appropriately to help Maui Police Department apprehend the parties involved. As always, QKC continues to provide security measures to help deter events like this from happening.”

Within days of the attacks, QKC installed video surveillance cameras in the food court and south wing restroom hallways. Additional security personnel also have been hired to patrol those areas.

The presence of Maui Police Department also has been requested; however, the specific schedule of MPD patrols will not be disclosed to the public.

During the last decade, Maui County has experienced a shift in demographics, especially in Central Maui. As an easily accessible property with high pedestrian traffic, QKC consistently reviews tenant and customer trends, along with environmental changes, so it can consistently meet and exceed safety and security expectations, Rojas said.

Additional concerns about the impact of the bus transit hub located on the Wailuku side of the shopping center have been addressed. The regional shopping center has served as the island’s main public transportation hub since 2005 for an annual cost of $1 to the county. However, QKC notified the Maui County Department of Transportation in 2017 that their lease ending on Jan. 31, 2020 would not be extended, as QKC’s infrastructure can’t accommodate the significant increase in bus rider growth over the last 14 years. In January 2018, the County of Maui Mayor’s Office announced they had found an ideal location for the hub and were working on funding.

QKC’s professionally trained security team patrols the interior and exterior of the center on foot and by car 24 hours a day, seven days a week. QKC’s security team operates in a service, rather than enforcement, role; they are unarmed and do not have a police officer’s arrest authority. The security team is trained to protect customers and tenants by enforcing QKC’s code of conduct, and relies on the MPD to provide armed officers when violators refuse to comply with the center’s policies.

“Our code of conduct, which prohibits loitering, disruptive or threatening behavior is enforced by our security team in a courteous, positive and professional manner,” Rojas said. “QKC has zero tolerance policy. If violators do not comply, they may be arrested by Maui Police Department officers and prosecuted for criminal trespass.”

QKC welcomes shoppers to report suspicious activity or any violation of its code of conduct QKC security via phone to 808-877-0718 or text to 451-9663.

