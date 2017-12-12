Pukalani Superette donates to Kahului Elementary School fire recovery

Pukalani Superette donated $1,000 to help Kahului Elementary School recover from the Nov. 24 fire on campus. The fire caused an estimated $1.2 million in damage to classrooms and their contents; the school was forced to close for a week.

“Mahalo to our generous customers for their support in helping out the staff and students of Kahului School,” said Pukalani Superette General Manager Jerry Masaki. “It is an honor to help those in our community who are in need. We have employees who attended Kahului School as keiki and they are excited that we were able to offer this gift.”

For each donation period, Pukalani Superette selects a different charity or organization to support. Customers are encouraged to drop loose change or donations in the donation canisters located at each checkout.

Photo courtesy of Pukalani Superette