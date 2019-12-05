July 2019 King Tide on Honoapi‘ilani Highway. King Tides are a preview of sea level rise. Photo by Asa Ellison.

There’s a Proposed Special Management Area and Shoreline Rules Amendments Meeting at Lahaina Civic Center’s Social Hall on Wednesday, December 11th. Presented by the County of Maui’s Department of Planning, learn more about the proposed rules that are intended to streamline new development processes in regards to changing shoreline conditions due to rising sea levels. Free. 5pm. Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall, (1840 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-270-8222; mauicounty.gov

photo by Asa Ellison

