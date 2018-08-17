Prepare for the Fair! Tickets for sale, business opportunities, and contest entries open!

It’s back to school and that means one thing – it is almost fair time. The 96th Maui Fair (“Celebrating the Good Ol’ Days”) is gearing up with announcements of parade applications, corporate sponsorship opportunities, livestock and poultry entrees, ticket sales, and more.

Billed as “Maui’s biggest parade,” the opening event is now accepting applications. The deadline for parade applications is Monday, Sep. 10; there will be no exceptions. The Fair Alliance prohibits any display of commercial advertising (including but not limited to, banners, posters, clothing, hats, pamphlets, pins, stickers, etc.) on or by any person, unit or part of a unit in the parade, with the exception of pre-approved units with commercial logos, and Fair Sponsor units, according to officials. A mandatory meeting will be held on Sep. 19 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Haynes Meeting Room from 5:30-6:30 pm.

The parade, the traditional opening of the Maui Fair, starts promptly at 4:30 pm on Thursday, Oct. 4. It starts at the UH Maui College and travels along Ka‘ahumanu Avenue, ending at the War Memorial Stadium. The fairgrounds will open at 5:00 pm. Register and submit parade applications at Mauifair.com.

In addition, entries for the livestock and poultry exhibits are now being accepted. Entry forms and rules and regulations are available at Mauifair.com under “Attractions” then “Livestock & Poultry.”

Entries will be accepted on a first come basis in two divisions: youth (age 17 years and under) or adult division. The deadline to apply is Sep. 20.

The Maui Fair also announced this week that pre-sale tickets are available at reduced prices through Sep. 21. Pre-sale adult tickets are $7 ($10 at the gate), and child tickets (5-11 years old) are $3 ($5 at the gate); keiki four years old and younger are admitted free. Pre-sale ticket locations include American Savings Bank (all locations), Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union (Kahului and Kihei branches), Meadow Gold Dairies, Maui County Federal Credit Union (all locations), and Valley Isle Community Federal Credit Union (all locations).

Tickets also are available at the Maui Fair administrative office, located at the War Memorial Gymnasium parking lot. The office is open from 10am-2pm, Monday-Friday; please call 808-242-2721 prior to visiting. Groups interested in selling entry tickets as a fundraiser may contact Gena Zablan at 264-0349 or email [email protected]

Fair officials also announced that corporate sponsorship opportunities are still available; details are available at the fair website. “The Maui Fair is the symbol of family tradition,” said a spokesperson about sponsorship benefits. “It attracts locals and visitors alike to enjoy an alcohol-free, smoke-free and drug-free family-oriented educational event that features an array of local food, first-rate entertainment, E.K. Fernandez Joy Zone, plus horticulture, orchid, livestock, homemaking, photo and art exhibits and competitions… Plus, don’t miss the return of the Maui Fair Street Party, happening Friday through Sunday at 5:30 pm.”

Photo courtesy Maui Ocean Center