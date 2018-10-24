Pinching Your Pennies: Finance For Entrepreneurs at MEDB’s Malcom Center

“Pinching Your Pennies: Finance For Entrepreneurs” will be at MEDB’s Malcom Center on Tuesday, October 30th. Maui Economic Development Board (MEDB) announces the return of their empowering “Startup Weekend Maui Series” with “Pinching Pennies.” Learn how to be a better business owner, make more profit, and avoid expensive mistakes. Dinner will be provided, space is limited, and reservations are required. 5:00pm. MEDB’s Malcolm Center, (1305 N. Holopono St., Suite 5, Kihei); 808-875-2300; Medb.org; Startupweekendmaui.com
photo courtesy of Flickr/theilr
Comments