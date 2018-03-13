Pacific Business News honors Queen Ka`ahumanu Center Marketing Director Toni Rojas



Pacific Business News has named Toni Rojas, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center’s marketing director, one of 100 honorees for their 2018 Women Who Mean Business award. The individuals recognized are established professionals who are leaving their mark on Hawaii and beyond by contributing to their company and community.

“This recognition is so very well deserved,” said Jacqueline Perreira, QKC General Manager. “Toni is a high achiever who is truly committed to her community. We are delighted she was selected for this prestigious honor.”

Rojas is recognized for creating signature community events, promotions and contests at QKC including the “Plantation Festival” for displaced sugar plantation workers, and “Get Out & Vote!” to bring election candidates and voters together. Her events also include the breast cancer fundraising walk Kokua 4 Kokonuts. Rojas also is known as the “weather girl” for bringing holiday “snow” to QKC; that effort won the prestigious International Council of Shopping Centers 2017 Gold MAXI Award for Cause Marketing.

“I am so very honored to stand beside such passionate and exceptional Hawai‘i business leaders that inspire through focused leadership and accountability to ensure a thriving community,” said Rojas.

She was nominated and endorsed by Lisa Varde, Executive Director of the Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation; Sherri Grimes, Promotions Director of Pacific Media Group; and Teri Freitas Gorman, President of the Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce.

Women Who Mean Business honorees were chosen from more than 100 nominated business leaders from profit and non profit companies. They will be honored at the 20th Anniversary Gala on March 15 at The Royal Hawaiian in Waikiki along with this year’s Career Achievement honoree, Vicky Cayetano.

Photo courtesy Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center