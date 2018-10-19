Nominate a teacher for free coffee for a week!

Kaimana Coffee is keeping Maui teachers caffeinated. The coffee truck operators have launched a “Teacher of the Week” program where a selected teacher is invited to have a drink on them each day that week. At the start of their second month in business, Kaimana Coffee owners Josh Kent and Tonya Smoot-Kent said giving back to the community was important to them. “When we decided to start our coffee truck we knew three things were essential,” they said. “We had to source the right coffee, choose the right equipment, and find a way to give back to our community.”

We are asking our customers to nominate a teacher who they would like to receive this gift knowing that the gesture will mean as much as the drinks we serve them, said Kent. To start things off Kaimana Coffee decided to thoroughly caffeinate Michael Stubbs from Kihei Charter School.

“Though Michael isn’t one of our daughter’s teachers, he had searched us out to show his appreciation for the coffee and tea we surprised staff with earlier that week,” Kent said. “Learning that his family had been blessed with a new baby, we thought he should be our first Teacher of the Week,” Tonya said. “Our goal is to involve the community and get them as excited as we are to make these drinks. As our business grows we look forward to expanding and collaborating on programs that embody Aloha here on Maui.”

The public can nominate a teacher by dropping their favorite educator’s name in the pot at the Kihei location Mon-Fri 7am-3pm (next to Maui Brewing Company) or at Swap Meet on Saturdays from 7am-1pm.

Photos courtesy Instagram/Kaimana_coffee