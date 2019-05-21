Mahi Pono General Manager Larry Nixon abruptly resigned from the company today, less than 16 weeks after he was hired. In an email to colleagues, obtained by MauiTime, Nixon wrote, “This was a decision I didn’t take lightly, I really wanted to be on this team during this transition and to be with you when it fired up. Don’t mistake my early departure as anything other than a change in direction for me.”

The resignation came as a shock to Mahi Pono management, according to insiders, and does not bode well for the company. Nixon was the only real farmer on the leadership team and certainly the only person in the Maui operation with experience in starting up large-scale agricultural operations.

In a short email to staff, Mahi Pono’s California-based president, Ann Chin said, “Larry Nixon has informed us that he will be resigning his position as general manager of farming operations. Mahi Pono is extremely grateful to Larry for his commitment and dedication since joining our team.“

She said Darren Strand would assume Nixon’s duties in the interim. Strand, former president of Hailiimaile Pineapple Co., joined Alexander and Baldwin as head of its ag operations in 2018, after the company shut down its sugar cane operations.

Nothing is known about Nixon’s reasons for resigning, and his email indicated that he has no immediate plans to leave Maui. “I haven’t even decided what my next steps are, so I will get to enjoy your progress from the other side of the fence.” He did not return calls from MauiTime for comment

Nixon joined Mahi Pono in January and immediately delighted skeptics of the company with his candid pronouncements and solid attention to the project at hand, preparing Central Maui’s soil for growing crops. Until then, Mahi Pono’s leadership consisted of senior vice president of operations Shan Tsutsui, a politician-turned-lobbyist who freely acknowledged his lack of farming expertise at community meetings held soon after Mahi Pono purchased 41,000 acres of former Alexander & Baldwin sugarcane lands for $265 million in December.

In a lengthy interview with MauiTime in late February, Nixon expressed his dismay with the condition of the A&B sugar lands saying, “I don’t think they were the best farmers in the world… [the land] is just messy.” He said he wanted less pesticides and more bees, and promised to change the plantation-era culture when A&B employees officially became Mahi Pono employees on March 1.

What Nixon didn’t want to get involved in, he stressed, was anything to do with politics or water issues. “A&B had the message, ‘Well, if it comes across our land, we’ll divert it and use it,’” he said in the interview. “I don’t need it. We can do better than this, than these open ditches which worked 150 years ago. We need to be better neighbors and get a method for transmission that works… From a farming perspective, there’s enough for all of us.”

Nixon prepared an initial crop plan that includes planting avocados, bell peppers, white pineapple, oranges, lemons, limes, coffee, and macadamia nuts. His crews were busy tearing up sugar cane and boosting the soil condition with enzymes in preparation for that planting.

“The project will be successful, still deliver on time, and be something you all should be proud of,” Nixon told colleagues.

There is more to the story, which we will be updating later today.