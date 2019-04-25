A new shopping shuttle at the Outlets of Maui was launched with an April 16 blessing at the 150,000-square-foot open-air shopping and dining destination in Lahaina. The new shuttle service will serve passengers between Ka‘anapali and Lahaina.

“As Outlets of Maui prides itself in offering guests a pleasant experience, we are pleased to offer a daily shuttle service making it easy and convenient for Maui residents and tourists alike to visit, shop, and enjoy the center,” said general manager Brian K. Yano.

The 27-seat shuttle – featuring colorful, branded graphics on its outside – operates daily from 10am-10pm. The cashless shuttle accepts all major credit cards; one-way fares are $3 per person (children under the age of 12 ride for free) and each rider receives a complimentary Outlets of Maui VIP Coupon Book worth hundreds of dollars in savings at the more than 30 retail and dining establishments at the Outlets.

Outlets of Maui’s Shopping Shuttle will make the following stops: Aston Kaanapali Shores, Honua Kai Resort, Royal Lahaina Resort, Kaanapali Beach Hotel, Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, Outlets of Maui, and Lahaina Harbor.

Passengers may pick up an Outlets of Maui’s Shopping Shuttle schedule at the center’s Management Office or download a copy at Outletsofmaui.com.

Photo courtesy of Outlets of Maui