The Lahaina Gateway will be adding three new anchor tenants to its West Maui location – Ace Hardware, Ross Dress for Less, and The Club Maui. The Festival Companies announced the addition of the three new tenants, saying they have broad consumer appeal and will aid in transforming the retail experience and diversifying the tenant portfolio for West Maui’s largest open-air shopping center.

Ace Hardware, Ross Dress for Les,s and The Club Maui will occupy a total of 54,942 square feet of space and contribute to a synergistic tenant mix with existing anchor, Foodland Farms. This development, which is part of The Festival Companies’ remerchandising strategy, demonstrates their goal in attracting coveted brands and bringing differentiated concepts to its retail properties.

“Adding these new retailers is the initial phase of The Festival Companies’ ongoing revitalization of Lahaina Gateway that will increase customer traffic and drive sales,” said Sandra Brown, Lahaina Gateway’s property manager. “With our managing company’s vigorous repositioning design, we will continue to draw additional tenancy with a dynamic mix of in-demand offerings for our customers.”

Ace Hardware, set to open in early 2019, will move into the 18,500 square foot space formerly occupied by Barnes & Noble. Scheduled in late summer of 2019.

The Club Maui will open on the second level, featuring a 14,506 square foot space as well as a 3,316 square foot Crossfit Maui facility on the lower level. An innovative and community-centric fitness and wellness center, The Club Maui will feature a state-of-the-art gym and luxury spa amenities. Its expansive facilities will include separate men’s and women’s infrared saunas, steam rooms, and private rain showers, as well as wellness programs will significantly revamp the visitor experience at Lahaina Gateway, according to The Festival Companies.

By late fall of 2019, retail chain Ross Dress for Less will open an 18,620 square foot space in the former OfficeMax location, becoming the first location on the island’s West Side and the third location on Maui.

“These new leases also speak to our shopping center’s strength in providing brand visibility to Maui visitors and local residents,” said Brown. “Our prime location and demographics, combined with the growing demand from the surrounding vicinity, definitely attract sought-after retailers.”