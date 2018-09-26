New reef-safe sunscreen from Maui

The Valley Isle now has a second option for reef safe sunscreen manufactured by local companies. Pacific Biodiesel’s skincare line, Kuleana, released a natural sunscreen to its product line this month, joining Jenna Davis’ Raw Love Sunscreen as a Maui-based, reef-safe, cruelty-free, made-in-the-USA product.

Kuleana Sunscreen is made from plant-based oils, minerals, and other reef-safe natural ingredients and does not contain ecologically harmful chemicals, including oxybenzone and octinoxate, two chemicals known to be toxic to corals and other marine life; both chemicals have recently been banned by Hawai‘i’s new sunscreen law.

“We are proud to offer consumers another natural product that aligns with our state’s environmental goals to protect and preserve fragile marine ecosystems, including coral reefs,” said Joy Galatro, marketing director at Pacific Biodiesel.

In addition to the environmentally friendly formulation, Kuleana Sunscreen supports environmental organizations in the state through its membership in 1% for the Planet, a global organization that connects dollars and doers to accelerate small environmental giving.

“Practicing sustainability and protecting the environment are central to our company’s mission, Galatro said. “With this product, we’re able to offer an earth-friendly and effective sunscreen choice for consumers while giving back to local nonprofits that are doing important work for our environment. We believe this is our responsibility, our kuleana.”

Kuleana Sunscreen is formulated, tested and produced in an FDA-compliant facility. It offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB SF 30 protection, remains water resistant for 80 minutes, and works well with all skin types, according to the company. It contains a sheer, non-whitening zinc oxide that rubs in clear; it can be used with our without makeup for daily use.

The innovative “clear” zinc oxide leaves no detectable nanoparticles in the final products. Because they are porous, the zinc clusters appear clear on the skin, eliminating the undesirable “whitening” appearance common with most non-nano zinc sunscreens.

The sunscreen is vegan, cruelty-free, and without synthetic fragrances or colors. Kuleana Sunscreen is formulated with macadamia nut oil and sunflower oil made from locally grown ingredients and produced by Pacific Biodiesel, which last year began farming sunflowers in Maui’s central valley. Other natural ingredients include aloe extract, jojoba oil, shea butter, coconut oil, and pineapple fruit extract – all skin nourishing ingredients.

Through its new 1% for the Planet membership, Kuleana Sunscreen will support the Sierra Club of Hawai‘i beginning September 2018, in honor of the chapter’s 50th anniversary. The Sierra Club of Hawai’i actively works throughout the islands to stop climate change, ensure climate justice for all, and protect Hawai‘i’s unique natural resources. Additionally, when individuals volunteer with the Sierra Club of Hawai’i in the next year, Kuleana will provide an exclusive 50 percent discount on its sunscreen product purchased from the company’s website at KuleanaSunscreen.com.

“The Sierra Club of Hawai’i focuses on priorities that reflect our company’s own values: clean energy, climate change, food and water security, and sustainability,” Galatro added. “Supporting their statewide efforts reinforces the importance of a mauka to makai focus in protecting Hawai’i reefs – because harmful waste and pollutants on the land can eventually flow down into the ocean and negatively affect our fragile marine ecosystems.”

“We are grateful and honored to have the support of Kuleana,” said Marti Townsend, Director of the Sierra Club of Hawai‘i. “Guided by a genuine commitment to our planet and fueled by cutting edge science, Kuleana is making it easier for all of us to do what we love with less impact on the natural resources around us.”

Kuleana Sunscreen is available in 3-ounce tubes and retails for $18. In response to demand, the company is also offering the sunscreen in bulk sizes for its resort and tourism-related customers. The product will be available for purchase in retail locations beginning this month and is currently for sale on the company’s website. For more information, visit Kuleanabeauty.com.

Photos courtesy of Kuleana