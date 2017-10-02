New Look and Success Story For Goodwill Maui

The renovated Goodwill Store and Donation Center in Kahului celebrated its grand reopening Sept 30 and Oct. 1. The weekend festivities kicked off with a blessing and a ceremony to recognize a Maui woman who overcame financial and personal hardships to find employment with Goodwill’s help.

Miriam Baraoidan, the woman who was honored as “Goodwill Maui Success Story of the Year,” came to Goodwill’s program office for help finding employment after being out of work for five years; she had been caring for her son as he battled leukemia. Without a job, Baraoidan relied on public assistance to care for herself and her family. At Goodwill, she received the employment training, skills and the support she needed to secure a job as a certified nursing assistant at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She no longer needs public assistance.

Baraoidan’s story highlights Goodwill’s desire to connect to the residents of Hawaii; also, the updated store was designed to more closely align with Hawaii’s community. The imagery of Aloha shirts and other local icons and a brighter color palate dominate the interior. The store also expanded its selection of merchandise with thousands of new and donated items, including Halloween costumes, decor and accessories for the upcoming holiday.

The renovation of the Maui store is part of Goodwill Hawaii’s plan to roll out a new rebranded look to all of its retail and program locations statewide. “We are excited for the community to see and experience the new and expanded offerings in our refreshed Maui store,” said Katy Chen, Chief Operating Officer for Goodwill Hawaii. “We want the community to feel good about shopping at Goodwill, knowing that they’ll be able to find quality items at bargain prices while also supporting a great cause.”

Proceeds from Goodwill Hawaii’s retail store on Maui support the nonprofit’s mission and programs on island, which provide critical education, employment training and placement services for more than 1,100 Maui residents each year.

The Goodwill Maui Store is open Monday through Saturday from 9am to 6pm and on Sunday from 9am to 5pm Donations can be dropped off at the roll-up door behind the store Monday through Sunday from 9am to 4pm. Goodwill also operates three additional attended donation centers in Kihei, Kahului and Wailuku. For locations and hours, visit Higoodwill.org.

Photo courtesy of Goodwill