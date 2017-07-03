Na Hale O Maui Honors Hawaii Carpenters Union field representative Bruce U`u

Na Hale O Maui recently honored Field Representative for the Maui Chapter of the Hawaii Carpenters Union Bruce U`u. The nonprofit community land trust presented U`u a Certificate of Appreciation for his outstanding service on the organization’s board. The award was presented to U`u at a recent NHOM annual meeting.

During U`u’s tenure, NHOM maintained 32 families in affordable homes, acquired 12 residential lots in Kahoma, Lahaina, and began the process of designing and constructing three and four-bedroom homes, said Executive Director Cassandra Abdul. Eight of the homes will be sold to families earning between 80-100 percent of Maui’s 2016 Annual Median Income (AMI) and four to island families earning between 100.1-120 percent of AMI.

U`u will continue to assist NHOM with the Lahaina affordable housing project. NHOM is a community land trust that rehabilitates and develops housing that is permanently affordable and never goes to market price. Go to Nahaleomaui.org for more information.

Photo (L to R): NHOM Board President Michael Trotto, Bruce U`u and Executive Director Cassandra Abdul.

Photo courtesy NHOM