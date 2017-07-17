Mayor’s Office of Economic Development Grants Support the Maui Community

More than $2 million dollars in grant monies to various local organizations have been issued by the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development in the second half of fiscal year 2017.

“These economic development grants are a vital way that our tax dollars help create jobs and sustain our local economy,” said Mayor Alan Arakawa. “Funds have helped preserve our environment and open space, support our small businesses, and share our host culture with residents and visitors. I’m pleased to see how far these funds go toward strengthening our community on many levels.”

Grantees were selected based on their economic impact within Maui County through business and/or jobs created or sustained. Improvements to Maui County in the areas of environment, agriculture, business, sports, arts and culture were also considered.

The largest grant, $895,000, went to University of Hawaii’s Maui Invasive Species Project. The money will support the project’s efforts to detect and control high priority invasive species in Maui County that threaten the island environment, agriculture, economy, and quality of life, while educating the public on invasive species issues.

Hawaii Farm Bureau Federation received $305,000 for the Promotion of Maui’s Agricultural Sector. the funds will help Maui’s farmers and ranchers to remain competitive, providing marketing and promotional campaigns, educational workshops, and professional development programs to help strengthen agriculture in Maui County.

University of Hawaii’s Coqui Frog Eradication Project received $300,000 for operations of coqui frog control around the Maliko Gulch area.

Additional grantees include University of Hawaii ($72,100) for Hawaii Business Research Library; Friends of Old Maui High School ($65,000) for Campus Maintenance and Preservation; Maui Community Theater ($53,045) for restoration of the Iao Theater; Maui Economic Development Board ($45,000) for the Maui High School Automotive Program; and Tri-Isle Resource Conservation & Development Council ($37,500) for Lanai Building Strength Project, which is designed to strengthen the Lanai Chamber organization, economically promote business activities and produce the Lanai Fifth Friday Town Party.

Additional grantees include Tri-Isle Resource Conservation & Development Council; Lohaki Pacific; Kaupo Community Association; Lanai Community Association; Maui Olive Company; Theatre Theatre Maui; University of Hawaii’s Food Industry X-celerator Program; Tri-Isle Resource Conservation & Development Council; Kipahulu Ohana (Kipahulu Kitchen Leach Field Expansion); Lokahi Pacific for the Makawao Paniolo Parade; Molokai Community Service Council (Hiro’s Ohana Grill); and Something for Somebody’s Vendor Program and Product Broker to promote/support Molokai businesses.

Na Mamo O Muolea received a $5,000 grant to partially fund the eighth annual Hana Limu Festival; funding will also go toward ongoing invasive plant removal, campsite improvements and trail maintenance at Muolea Point. The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center was also granted $5,000 for its Purple Heart Battalion exhibit.

For more information about these grants or the grant process, call OED Director Teena Rasmussen at 808-270-7710. For general information, visit Mauicounty.gov/oed.

Photo courtesy MISC