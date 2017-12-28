MauiTime writer Suzanne Kayian to give Maui Business Brainstormers talk on media

MauiTime contributing writer Suzanne Kayian will be a guest presenter at Maui Business Brainstormers‘ (MBB) upcoming “Rock Your Business in 2018: Be the News!” educational session. The session will focus on how local companies can get get publicity from the news media.

“With all the hype about the Internet age, people forget that newspapers, magazines, radio and TV are still alive and waiting for interesting stories from our business community” states a Dec. 20 press release from MBB organizer Lori Fisher. “Startups and small businesses on the growth path should think more about using traditional news media to reach their audience. News media are still part of our lives daily: we have our radios playing in our car, we have the news playing on TV when we get home, and we find ourselves flipping through magazines at the doctor’s office.”

Kayian has written for MauiTime since 2013 (click here for an archive of her stories for us), but has more than two dozen years experience in journalism. “Kayian spent the first decade of her career writing music-business news for Pollstar, the leading trade publication for the live entertainment industry,” states the MBB press release. “While at Pollstar, Kayian wrote feature stories about numerous recording artists including Faith Hill, Dave Matthews, Sublime, Usher, Tony Bennett, Jewel, and Sheryl Crow. Some of the high-profile stories that she covered include Pearl Jam vs Ticketmaster; and the Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Trial.”

“Rock Your Business in 2018: BE the NEWS!” session will take place at the Maui County Business Resource Center (70 E. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului) on Tuesday, Jan. 9. It starts at noon and ends at 4pm. Seating is limited, so organizers ask that you RSVP at Meetup.com/MauiBusinessBrainstormers.

Photo of Suzanne Kayian giving a presentation during the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Week gathering courtesy MBB