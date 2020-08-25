Maui’s Surfing Goat Dairy Closes Store

Surfing Goat Dairy has closed their dairy shop until further notice. Online orders will be continued to be filled and shipped to the mainland on Tuesdays and inter-island on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
If you are purchasing an order of $50 or more online and would like a local on island delivery, they will deliver that to you for a $10 fee (no Hana delivery). Delivery days vary – South and Central Maui delivery on Tuesdays and West Maui on Fridays.
You can also pick up orders Monday to Friday from 11 am to 12 pm at the shop location. Be sure to have your order number with you so that it will be easier.
On Maui you are able to purchase some of their cheeses at the stores listed below:
- Down to Earth, Kahului
- Foodland, Kihei
- Foodland Farms, Lahaina
- Makawao Rodeo General, Makawao
- Pukalani Superette, Pukalani
- Safeway, Kihei & Lahaina
3651 Omaopio Road, Kula
