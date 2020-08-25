Maui’s Surfing Goat Dairy Closes Store

Since the reinstatement of the 14 day quarantine for inter-island travelers the number of customers for the Dairy shop decreased to less than 5 per day and revenue/day was less than $200. Therefore they have close the store effective Monday, August 24th, 2020.

Surfing Goat Dairy has closed their dairy shop until further notice. Online orders will be continued to be filled and shipped to the mainland on Tuesdays and inter-island on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

If you are purchasing an order of $50 or more online and would like a local on island delivery, they will deliver that to you for a $10 fee (no Hana delivery). Delivery days vary – South and Central Maui delivery on Tuesdays and West Maui on Fridays.

You can also pick up orders Monday to Friday from 11 am to 12 pm at the shop location. Be sure to have your order number with you so that it will be easier.

On Maui you are able to purchase some of their cheeses at the stores listed below:

Down to Earth, Kahului

Foodland, Kihei

Foodland Farms, Lahaina

Makawao Rodeo General, Makawao

Pukalani Superette, Pukalani

Safeway, Kihei & Lahaina

3651 Omaopio Road, Kula 808-878-2870; Surfinggoatdairy.com

