Maui Wedding Association Elects Board

The Maui Wedding Association elected seven members to its Board of Directors, including Janet Inda, Catering and Event Manager at The King Kamehameha Golf Club and Kahili Golf Course, who will serve as President for the 2018-2019 term. The new board members were elected during MWA’s annual meeting on June 26, hosted by The King Kamehameha Golf Club and Kahili Golf Course.

Inda said she is honored to work with such great industry professionals in the Maui Wedding Association. “I look forward to working with the new board to accomplish the goals of the association which is to promote and connect Maui wedding professionals,” she said.

Genevieve Ruvald, Sales Specialist at Hawaiian Style Event Rentals Maui, was elected to the board as Vice President. Tambara Garrick, Hawaii Regional Sales Manager for Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Mai Tai Bar, will continue her role as Treasurer for the upcoming year. Anita Sweet of Gemini Sailing Charters will serve as Secretary. Directors for the upcoming term include Tad Craig of Tad Craig Photography, Tori Takayesu Hamilton, Owner of Maui Cakes, and Denise Black, Managing Partner of Lahaina Loft.

The Maui Wedding Association produces The Maui Wedding Planner, an award winning magazine with an annual circulation of 17,500. The association also produces the Maui Wedding Expo. The 2018 Maui Wedding Expo, which will be the Association’s 23rd annual, will be held on September 1 from 10am-2pm at the King Kamehameha Golf Club.

Photo courtesy of Bruce Forrester