Maui Sunglass Maui Jim has expanded to The Shops at Wailea. The new store will offer more than 700 Maui Jim skus, the largest selection of the premium polarized sunglass brand in South Maui.

“We are so pleased to welcome Maui Sunglass Maui Jim to The Shops at Wailea,” said Diana Whitt, vice president of The Shops at Wailea. “One of our island’s greatest success stories, this hometown-founded, internationally recognized brand will elevate the eyewear offerings available to our guests in sunny South Maui.”

The Maui Sunglass Maui Jim store at The Shops at Wailea is the only retail store in South Maui offering MauiPassport prescription sunglasses and eyeglasses featuring Maui Jim’s exclusive lens technology. Additionally, the store carries more than 150 custom Maui Jim bi-focal readers and various high fashion prescription eyewear brands including Mont Blanc, Tom Ford, and Zenia, among others.

Maui Jim’s MyMaui complimentary customization service will also be available to guests at The Shops at Wailea store. This service provides shoppers with the option to choose their style, frame color, and any available lens color to create a custom look.

“By expanding our Maui Sunglass Maui Jim store footprint to The Shops at Wailea, we will proudly offer South Maui residents and visitors our largest collection of eyewear styles in the area,” said store owner Steve Hilowitz. “Having been the island’s leading retailer of Maui Jim for over 25 years, I’m confident that partnering with The Shops at Wailea will be a positive step in our growth on Maui.”

The 1,347-square foot store is located on the second level of The Shops at Wailea next door to Swarovski. Open daily from 9:30am-9pm, the store also features Maui Scenic Tees created in partnership with local photographers Mark and Shayla Middleton.