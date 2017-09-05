Maui Health System Names Kimberly Fuson For Leadership Role

Kimberly Fuson is the new Senior Director of Long Term Care and Critical Access at Kula Hospital and Lanai Community Hospital.

Fuson brings to the position more than 20 years of healthcare experience, specifically working with senior housing and human service organizations. She most recently worked as Vice President of Operations at Seacrest Village Retirement Communities in Encinitas, California, where she guided the leadership teams of three separate facilities. Prior to that, she was COO at Cedar Sinai Park, a senior and special needs housing and healthcare organization in Portland, Oregon.

“I am humbled to have been selected for this important community role with Maui Health System and look forward to collaborating with all our community partners to make Maui Health System no ka oi,” Fuson said.

Fuson earned her bachelor of science degree in sociology from the University of Oregon and pursued graduate studies in social work at Portland State University. She is a licensed nursing home administrator in both Oregon and Hawaii.

Maui Health System, community hospitals and associated clinics are the county’s new Kaiser Permanente affiliates. MHS facilities include Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lanai Community Hospital. The facilities under Maui Health System are open to all patients regardless of health insurance coverage.

Photo courtesy Maui Health System