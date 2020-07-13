Maui Friends of the Library is Open Again

Maui Friends of the Library (MFOL) has re-opened all three of their used bookstores, the proceeds of which are used to support all the public libraries of Maui County. Current operating hours of the stores are:

Pu’unene: Tue-Sat, 9 am-4 pm

Queen Ka’ahumanu Center: Mon-Sat, 10 am – 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am -5:00pm

Outlets of Lahaina: 12 noon-6:00 pm

Face masks are required for all people in the store, and shoppers are asked to practice social distancing as they peruse the selections and check out.

Maui Friends of the Library is accepting donations at all stores, but ask that donors please keep these guidelines in mind:

Donations will be under “quarantine” in a separate location for a period of time, and storage space is limited.

Please bring in only re-sellable books, CDs and DVDs that in good condition: no damaged, moldy, or stained books; no encyclopedias or school district textbooks; no photocopied or binder-bound materials.

Please bring donations only during business hours to any of the three locations. Please do not leave donations unattended outside the stores.

Maui Friends of the Library offers a full range of book titles in fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, and educational materials, as well as a large selection of music and movies. MFOL appreciates the support and patronage of the public in their mission to support the libraries of Maui County.

