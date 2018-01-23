Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce welcomes new board



The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce installed and announced this year’s board of directors during its annual installation banquet on Dec. 6, 2017 at the Kahili Restaurant. The Chamber held its strategic planning meeting on Nov. 28, 2017, where president Jeana Gamboa and the incoming board of directors set goals and conducted strategic planning for 2018. During the December banquet, four newly elected executive officers and eight directors were officially announced.

“It’s inspiring to be surrounded and to be working with passionate individuals, with beautiful minds,” said Gamboa. “We actually compared notes and it’s clear that we all share the same vision for the Chamber.”

The Chamber’s executive officers include Gamboa, Vice President Jorge Tirona, secretary Melen Agcolicol and treasurer Dulce Butay.

The newly announced directors include attorney Ben Acob; founding member and former president of the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Virgilio Agcolicol, Aris Banaag, Kauanoe Batangan, Clayton Fuchigami, Jeanice Paa, Lawrence Pascua and Elsa Agdinaoay-Segal,

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit Hawaii corporation established in 1994, whose mission is to promote, represent and advocate the interests of the business community in Maui County.

