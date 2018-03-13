Maui Federal Credit Union celebrates its 80th anniversary

Maui Federal Credit Union is giving away 80 gifts to 80 winners in a social media raffle to celebrate 80 years of serving the families of Maui. “This year is a milestone for us at Maui FCU,” said Clayton Fuchigami, President and CEO, in a Mar. 10 news release. “To express our mahalo to our loyal members, and to the supportive community in general, we want to show our gratitude with small tokens of appreciation and with other planned programs for the rest of the year.”

Social media users can find more details on how to enter by following @MauiFCU on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; those who are not on social media may visit their location at 107 E. Wakea Ave. in Kahului to enter the raffle.

The raffle culminates at the institution’s 80th annual meeting at 11:30am on Mar. 25 at the Maui Beach Hotel. The credit union has more surprises awaiting members who attend. A grand prize will be drawn before the commencement of the business meeting and election results.

Tickets for the annual meeting are on sale for $15 if purchased by Mar. 16; following the deadline, tickets will cost $30. Tickets are limited to the first 300 Maui FCU primary members only, and includes lunch and a free gift. Call 808-873-5050 for tickets.

Twenty-eight Maui Pineapple Company employees opened Maui FCU opened in 1938 (though it was under a different name then). As the institution grew to serve more residents, its mission expanded by diversifying its membership. If you’re a long-time member of Maui FCU and have an interesting story to share, the company requests you contact them at [email protected]

Photo courtesy Maui Federal Credit Union