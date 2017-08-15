Maui Economic Development Board honors Jeanne Unemori Skog

The Board of Directors of the Maui Economic Development Board (MEDB) will award Jeanne Unemori Skog their prestigious Colin C. Cameron Award during the Aug. 26 MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund Dinner & Auction.

“Jeanne is deserving of this award, MEDB’s highest honor, for her 33 years of exemplary service to our residents,” said Ryan Churchill, Chair of MEDB’s Board of Directors. “As this organization’s former President and CEO, MEDB significantly expanded its mission to lead and inspire innovation in business, education and the community toward building a vibrant economy.”

Under Skog’s leadership, MEDB greatly augmented services and reach to innovation-related businesses to help them navigate and thrive in Maui County, drawing in new partnerships along the way.

During her tenure, MEDB achieved a milestone in community engagement on economic development planning with the groundbreaking Focus Maui Nui visioning process that captured the values, priorities and strategies of more than 1,700 residents to guide future planning. Subsequent forums and conferences on water resources, energy, STEM education, and space situational awareness continue to build on that model.

Preparing residents for new careers in these sectors also surged under Skog with the launch and implementation of cutting-edge strategies in its STEM education-to-workforce program.

“I’m really honored by this recognition from the board,” Skog said. “I gratefully receive this on behalf of the thousands of individuals who joined our quest to make a difference in the economy of Maui County and the lives of our residents. That includes 33 years of directors on our board, of dedicated staff who bring such zeal to their tasks, and incredibly generous partners who donate time and dollars to our projects.”

The Colin C. Cameron Award, established in 1994, is presented to deserving individuals whom the MEDB board feels has made outstanding contributions to strengthening and diversifying Maui County’s economy. Past award recipients include Senator Mamoru Yamasaki, Representative Joseph Souki, Mayor Hannibal Tavares and Senator Daniel K. Inouye.

MEDB’s Board of Directors also established a special Entrepreneurs and Leaders Fund in Skog’s name which will support opportunities to nurture the next generation of visionaries. The fund will be launched during the MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner & Auction and guests will be able to contribute towards the special fund. A limited number of seats are still available for MEDB’s Aug. 26 fundraising dinner at the Fairmont Kea Lani. Visit Medb.org for more information.