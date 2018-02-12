Maui County Planning Department to discuss many new parking code changes

In a couple weeks, Maui County planners will hold a public meeting on a long list of changes they’d like to make to the county’s parking code. Given how difficult parking (and really, all things car-related) can be on Maui, you might want check this out.

“The changes are based on feedback the department has received from property and business owners who have struggled to meet some of the outdated and inapplicable requirements that are in effect today,” states a Feb. 9 news release from the county. “Consistent with modern planning principles, the changes are predominantly more lenient, provide greater flexibility, and are easier to understand and administer. In a few instances, though, the changes would increase the parking requirement for a few specific uses that typically have inadequate parking, such as large single-family homes.”

There are a lot of changes here (click here for the county’s side-by-side analysis of the changes). Some will increase a dwelling or building’s required number of parking spaces, while others will decrease the number. For example, a hospital in Maui County currently has to provide one parking space for every three beds. But under the proposed changes, it will have to provide one for every two beds (in addition, a “minor medical center” will have to provide one space for every 500 square feet, with a minimum of three spots).

Under the proposed changes, eating and drinking establishments will see their required number of parking spaces decrease, from “1 per 100 sq. ft. of serving and dining areas with min. of 3 for patrons and 3 for employees” to “1 per 100 sq. ft. of amusement, serving, and dining areas (not counting drive-through uses), with min. of 4.” County planning documents show more than 50 changes like these are under consideration.

“These are long overdue revisions, and we hope to have strong support from the community, property and business owners, the three planning commissions and the Council,” said Planning Director Will Spence in the Feb. 9 news release. “No one is happy with the code as it is today.”

The meeting will take place at 5pm on Wednesday, Feb. 28 in the Planning Conference Room of the Kalana Pakui Building (250 S. High St., Wailuku). Call 808-270-7734 for more information.

Click here for the proposed parking code changes bill.

Photo of cars parked at Lahaina Harbor in 1973: Nathan Hughes Hamilton/Flickr