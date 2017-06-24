Maui County Affordable Housing Summit at Maui Beach Hotel

The 2017 Maui County Affordable Housing Summit will take place on Friday, June 30. Hosted by the Maui Chamber of Commerce and Maui County’s Dept. of Human Concerns, the summit’s keynote speaker will be Rick Jacobus of Street Level Advisors. Discussion topics will include “Where is the Affordable Housing,” “How Do We Fast Track Affordable Housing,” “What Tools are Needed” and more. Reservations required. $65. 8:30am. Maui Beach Hotel, (170 W. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-873-7834; MauiChamber.com
Photo: Woodleywonderworks/Flickr
