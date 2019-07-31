There’s a Maui Chamber of Commerce Luncheon at The Fairmont Kea Lani Resort on Tuesday, August 6th. Sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, attendees can get to know the Maui Chamber’s Board of Directors, attend a panel, and listen to a speech by Mayor Victorino. He’ll be talking about the local economy, living wages versus minimum wages, and more. Open to the public. Register online. $84. 11am. The Fairmont Kea Lani Resort, (4100 Wailea Alanui Drive); 808-244-0081; mauichamber.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Chamber

