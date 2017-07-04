Maui Cell Phone Repair cautions against using rice to dry your water-damaged phone

Maui Cell Phone Repair recently announced their new Water Damage Treatment service. With their powerful drying machine, the company claims that they can dry out cell phones and electronic car keys in only 30 minutes.

Water damage is one of the most common cell phone issues in America, whether it was dropped in the ocean, a toilet or a pet’s bowl; a water damaged cell phone can be a devastating and expensive experience. Most people are surprised to learn that that the actual water damage is not what makes the phone irreparable, but it is the actions the person takes after their device gets wet.

“If you follow the right steps after your phone gets wet, you can save it from damage,” stated a recent news release from the company. “Take your device out of the water as soon as possible. Mobile phones have so many holes that allow water to seep into the device, so it is important to remove the device from fluid. If your phone was submerged in salt water, rinse it off with fresh water to prevent corrosion. Power down your phone and avoid plugging it into charge. Then bring your phone into our cell phone repair specialist for the best chance of survival.”

The company says putting a water-damaged phone in rice should be avoided at all costs, despite popular opinion. Using rice to dry out a phone can take several days and causes further corrosion. In a recent water damaged phone study done by Gadget Hacks, uncooked white rice was actually the least effective drying method and produced the worst recovery results.

