Maui Brewing Company Makes News With Brews

Photo by Bryan Berkowitz

January marks Maui Brewing Company’s 15-year anniversary. To mark the occasion, MBC will release a specialty Barrel-Aged Imperial Ale, which will debut just before the holidays. To create the anniversary blend, a variety of hand-selected spirit barrels were filled, aged, and masterfully blended from imperial porter, imperial stout, imperial brown, and barleywine.

“I look back on the last 15 years and am very proud of what we’ve accomplished as a team,” said MBC CEO and co-founder Garrett Marrero. “It’s amazing to see [what] we have done over the years, all from the simple idea of bringing authentic Hawaiian craft beer to Hawai‘i! Cheers and beers to all our friends, craft beer drinkers, and most of all to Team MBC.”

An intimate preview of the new brew was held at MBC Waikiki Nov. 26, the anchor restaurant of the newly remodeled Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger.

Recognizing a significant growth opportunity in the ready-to-drink cocktail category, Maui Brewing Company announced a major brand expansion this summer with the introduction of Hawai‘i’s first locally made, ready-to-enjoy canned cocktail line, Kupu Spirits. The three craft cocktail varieties: whiskey cola, whiskey ginger, and gin & tonic blend Kupu Spirits whiskey and gin with Maui Brewing Company’s Island Sodas, which are created in-house using all-natural ingredients like cane sugar, local island honey, and Hawai‘i-grown ginger. A Kupu vodka soda is currently in development.

Further extending its line of craft beverages, the company recently entered the growing hard seltzer space with its latest offering, Maui Hard Seltzer. The seltzers, made of fermented all-natural cane sugar with a hint of tropical flavors, offer a low calorie, low carb, gluten free option for those looking for guilt-free drinking pleasure.

MBC also will be bringing POG (passionfruit, orange, guava), dragon fruit, and citrus-flavored spiked seltzers to market over the next several weeks.

MBC also recently completed its four-year long renewable energy project. With the goal of grid independence, the company takes great pride in helping lead the industry in producing beverages from sustainable energy which includes solar PV, recaptured CO2, solar thermal systems, and Tesla battery storage. The company won the 2019 consumer-driven “Brews from the Sun” competition sponsored by Solar United Neighbors, earning the title “America’s Favorite Solar Craft Brewery” in the regional brewery category.



