Maui artist Brad Forsythe wins BMW M2 Art Wrap Design Competition



Maui artist Brad Forsythe has won the National 2018 BMW M2 Art Wrap Design Competition. Forsythe, who submitted three designs, was awarded first and second place in the national competition. All of the design submissions were reviewed on a blind jurying basis and voting was anonymous to ensure fairness.

“We built the M2 track car, but wanted to do something more, so we created the art wrap contest,” said juror Pat Womack. “The winning design is fantastic, and the car turned out great. We’ve had such a positive response. It’ll certainly be a showstopper on the BMW stand during the Chicago Auto Show.”

The juror selection committee was a who’s who of the automotive industry. Judges were legendary racecar driver, Bobby Rahal; Will Turner, President of Turner Motorsports; BMW North America VP of Marketing Trudy Hardy; BMW Group VP of Arts and Culture Dr. Thomas Girst; BMW Car Club of America’s Len Rayburn and driver, racing enthusiast, and general manager Womack.

In addition to having his design reproduced on the 2018 BMW M2 racecar, Forsythe was awarded a two-day M Performance Driving School Experience; his prize also included travel and accommodations to attend the M2 car wrap unveiling in Chicago. A trophy was also awarded during the unveiling.

“What a thrill to have my work selected for the M2 Art Wrap Design,” Forsythe said. “Seeing my work on such a large scale and to represent our island of Maui and the aloha state to BMW enthusiasts around the globe is truly the highlight of my year.”

Forsythe said the winning design was based on one of his mixed media paintings created earlier this year titled “Moving Along.” “I selected a segment from the painting that reads as abstract coloring of the American flag,” he said. “Later I overlaid bold stars to the base art to further convey a patriotic theme. I felt viewers would appreciate a more spirited vibe that goes so well with the power, beauty and sleek design of the BMW M2 exterior.”

Judge Dr. Thomas Girst, VP of Art and Culture based at BMW World Headquarters in Munich Germany said he could appreciate the juxtaposition of the stars with the colorful abstract expressionist background. Forsythe’s art reminds Girst both of the US flag, as well as one of the greatest American art movements, he said.

The winning 2018 BMW M2 art wrap design will be featured at the BMW pavilion in February 2018 at the Chicago Auto Show. The Auto Show is America’s largest automotive exhibition held at McCormack Place convention center in downtown Chicago.

Forsythe has spent a lifetime working in the creative arts field and has been honored with numerous local, regional and national industry awards for creative excellence. Through a variety of collaborations his art has appeared on products far away from his home base in Hawaii ranging from Tuscan made scarves to custom snowboards and skis. In 2014 he began collaborating with legendary surfboard shaper and global brand Jimmy Lewis creating original art used for surface graphics on a series of SUP surfboards. Earlier this year he teamed up with retail chain Honolua Surf Co for an artist series of apparel. He is also currently in discussion to develop an exclusive line of casual beachwear which is expected to debut in 2018.

