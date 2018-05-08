Maui ad agency Gilbert and Associates wins Pele Awards



Maui advertising agency Gilbert and Associates has been awarded a Gold Pele, as well as a prestigious “Judge’s Award–Best in Show,” at the annual Pele Awards ceremony held on Oahu on April 21; the Pele’s, Hawai‘i’s highest honor in the advertising industry, recognize excellence in advertising design.

The G&A design team reports that they were “beyond thrilled” to earn two awards with the company’s creative, tongue-in-cheek design for Minit Stop’s gift card and gift cardholder, cleverly titled “This Card Gives You Gas.”

“Our team is grateful and truly excited to be counted among one of Hawaii’s best in design and marketing,” said G&A Art Director (and former MauiTime graphic designer) Amy Landin. “The Judge’s Award goes to only three out of hundreds of entries–we are beyond thrilled and honored!”

“These awards are the result of a fruitful collaboration between our team at Minit Stop and Gilbert and Associates,” said Jon Miyabuchi, Vice President of Minit Stop. “It’s a huge honor, and we look forward to many more awards as we continue to roll out new campaigns at our stores.”

Photo courtesy Gilbert and Associates