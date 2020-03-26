Massive Drop in Arriving Passengers to Hawaii

Passengers arriving in the Hawaiian Islands dropped 87% from this time last year

Passengers arriving in the Hawaiian Islands dropped 87% from this time last year, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. “On March 24, [2020] 4,131 people arrived in Hawai‘i, most of them residents,” HTA President and CEO Chris Tatum told “tourism leaders” in a letter Wednesday. “In comparison, on that same day one year ago, 32,330 passengers arrived in Hawai‘i.”

Tatum added, “Due to airlines canceling many of their flights, available airline seats have dropped 30% and seats will decrease even more dramatically after the industry made extensive efforts to accommodate early departures this week. As of today, more than 40 hotels have suspended operations across the state and we expect this number to increase over the next few days.”

Photo by Miguel Ángel Sanz on Unsplash

