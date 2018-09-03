Major companies respond to Lane, waive fees

During the midst of Hurricane Lane, this reporter received a text from AT&T saying there would be no charges for overages occurring during and following the weather event. This week, Sprint followed, announcing it will waive call, text, and data overage fees for Sprint customers in the affected areas, effective Aug. 24 through Sep. 7, 2018.

Hawaiian Airlines is also doing its part by extending its waiver of reservation change fees for guests holding tickets for travel on Hawaiian and its partners to/from/via Hawai‘i Island (ITO/KOA) or Maui (OGG/JHM) between Aug. 21 and Sep. 5, 2018 due to Hurricane Lane. For details on HA’s waiver, visit Hawaiianairlines.com/alerts/travel-waiver-for-hurricane-lane.

Photo courtesy Wikimedia/Dylan-Ashe