Mahi Pono Purchase Agreement Comes Online

Big fun today for groupies of the recent Alexander & Baldwin/Mahi Pono sale: The purchases and sales agreement came online, as part of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Form 8A, and has been making the rounds on email. The 62-page document is long on Real Estate legalese and short on what everyone really wants to see – any kind of listing of which A&B parcels Mahi Pono now owns. The attachment in which that information is contained, Schedule 1.1, was not accessible, deepening the Mystery of the Missing Maps.

Here’s the link: http://investors.alexanderbaldwin.com/static-files/af1aea4e-3c42-436d-81bc-79f40e4d9a4a

Image courtesy Alexander and Baldwin