Made in Maui garners Pinnacle Award

Made in Maui County Festival’s official program booklet won a bronze award in a worldwide competition presented by International Festival’s & Events Association (IFEA) and Haas & Wilkerson Insurance. The competition drew entries from some of the world’s top festivals and events. Winning entries came from organizations as diverse as the OC Fair in Costa Mesa, CA; the National Cherry Festival in Washington, DC; the Kentucky Derby Festival in Louisville, KY; and the Fiesta Bowl, Scottsdale, AZ.

MIMCF’s program booklet tied for Bronze in the “Best Event Program” category for events under $250,000. The award-winning booklet, which has become a valuable resource for those seeking local businesses who produce made-in-Maui County products, can be viewed online at www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival/programs.

“We would like to congratulate all of our Pinnacle winners for their outstanding entries into this year’s competition,” said IFEA President & CEO, Steven Wood Schmader, CFEE. “The IFEA/Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards Competition recognizes the outstanding accomplishments and top quality creative, promotional, operational, and community outreach programs and materials produced by festivals and events around the world. Striving for the highest degree of excellence in festival and event promotions and operations in every budget level and every corner of the globe, this competition has not only raised the standards and quality of the festivals and events industry to new levels, but also shows how event producers can use innovation and creativity to achieve a higher level of success.”

Awards were announced in 69 different categories in total including Best TV Promotional, Social Media Site, Commemorative Poster, Parade, Educational Program, Children’s Program, and Event Program.

International winners included such diverse event organizations as RedFilo Event, Abu Dhabi, UAE; Destination NSW, Sydney, Australia; Gaungdong Chimelong Group, Gaungzhou, China; Cuckoo Events, Dublin, Ireland; Rotterdam Festivals, Rotterdam, Netherlands; Festival Lent, Maribor, Slovenia; and the Hanseong Baekje Cultural Festival, Songpa-gu, South Korea.

Presented by the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development and the Maui Chamber of Commerce, the annual MIMCF is Maui County’s largest products show. Held each year on the first Friday and Saturday of November, this major festival offers a springboard for local companies to take their business to the next level by being able to unveil new products, meet with prospective wholesalers and connect with new customers.

IFEA, headquartered in Boise, Idaho, is “The Premier Association Supporting and Enabling Festival and Event Professionals Worldwide.” The association offers “the most complete” source of ideas, resources, information, education, and networking for festival and event professionals worldwide.

Photo by Sean M. Hower