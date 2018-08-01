Made in Maui earns national award



The annual Made in Maui County Festival has received an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The national awards honor innovative and effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. The annual MIMCF was established by the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development (OED) and Maui Chamber of Commerce in an effort to further develop the County’s manufacturing industry.

“Counties seize opportunities to deliver services more efficiently and build stronger communities every day,” said NACo President Roy Charles Brooks. “Achievement Award-winning programs are examples for counties that are determined to enhance services for our residents.”

Held on the first Friday and Saturday of November at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center in Kahului, the goal of this annual event is to showcase locally made products, grow independent businesses headquartered within the Maui county, strengthen the community by encouraging job creation, and diversify the county’s economy.

“We value our partnership with the County of Maui and OED, who was a catalyst in uniting partners and resources to establish this major annual event,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “Beyond advancing our island’s niche manufacturing industry (demonstrated by the tremendous results achieved to date), the festival is also a stellar public, private and nonprofit sector model that leverages local resources and talents to spur economic development and collaboration on activities that benefit all businesses in Maui County.”

Since the first MIMCF was held in 2014, the annual event has attracted more than 40,400 residents and visitors in attendance; participating vendors have reported more than $1.8 million in total product sales, 982 total new wholesale accounts, and 6,291 new leads gained at the two-day event.

“It is very gratifying that the Made In Maui County Festival continues to receive national recognition, not just for the event itself, but for the entrepreneurial eco-system that we have built for our ‘locally-made’ manufacturers,” said Teena Rasmussen, Director of the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development. “We are very proud to receive this recognition by NACo and it validates the hard work by our event committee, the vendors, our business partners, and our volunteers.”

Nationally, awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement, and many more. NACo recognized Maui County’s MIMCF in the category of Community and Economic Development.

NACo’s annual Achievement Awards program, started in 1970, is designed to recognize county government innovations. Each nominee is judged on its own merits and not against other applications received.

The 5th Annual Made in Maui County Festival will be held on November 2 & 3, 2018 at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. For more information, visit www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com.

Photo courtesy of The National Association of Counties