Lowe’s gives Boys and Girls Club of Maui $50,000 grant

Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui received a grant from Lowe’s “Renovation Across the Nation” program. The program, now in its second year, provides one B&G Club in each of the 50 states with a grant and volunteer support from Lowe’s to complete much-needed improvements and renovations.

We are very excited that Lowe’s has selected Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui to receive this grant,” said CEO Kelly Pearson. “Over the years, Lowe’s has been a great partner to us and to our kids, who directly benefit from their generosity and support.”

BGCM plans to use the $50,000 grant to replace the roof on Building B, the former Central Clubhouse building located on Kanaloa Avenue in Keopuolani Park, Kahului, adjacent to the current BGCM Central Clubhouse facility.

Building B was constructed in 1986 and was replaced as the main Central Clubhouse when a larger facility was built in 2006. Building B is currently being used for office space. The roof replacement will be complete by January 2018 through the Lowe’s funding.

The roof project is the first step in the total renovation for the building, which is a separate project expected to be finished in early 2019. Once renovated, the facility will be used for multiple purposes in support of BGCM’s programming and as a one-stop resource center, a collaboration of many of Maui’s youth-serving agencies and groups to provide a support system for families of Maui County.

BGCM, which was selected as a beneficiary from across the state, is working with the management and staff at the Lowe’s store in Kahului for the roofing project.

Photo of Building B courtesy Boys & Girls Club of Maui