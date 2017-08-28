Longtime Hawaii Public Radio host Beth-Ann Kozlovich leaves station to work at Kahi Mohala

Beth-Ann Kozlovich, who has hosted the public affairs forum Town Square on Hawaii Public Radio (HPR) since 1999, has left the nonprofit station to take a job at the health center Kahi Mohala on Oahu, the station announced on Aug. 25, which was also her last day. As a result, Town Square has been discontinued. Kozlovich also co-hosted The Conversation with Chris Vandercook, and as of Aug. 28 that show now runs Monday-Friday on HPR-1 at 11am.

“Beth-Ann has given so much to HPR over the years,” said HPR General Manager Jose A. Fajardo in a Aug. 25 news release from the station. “We are grateful for her tireless pursuit of excellence and her contribution to enriching the statewide conversation on a wide array of subjects. I join with the rest of the HPR staff in wishing her the very best as she transfers her formidable talents to another important community service.”

Kozlovich was a thoughtful, insightful host, and she’ll definitely be missed (disclosure: I’ve been a guest on The Conversation twice, first in 2014 and again in 2016).

Photo courtesy Hawaii Public Radio