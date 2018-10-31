Attend Lean Startup Canvas at MEDB’s Malcolm Center on Tuesday, November 6th. As part of Maui Economic Development Board’s (MEDB) Startup Weekend Maui Series, guests will discover more about creating a lean startup business model. Learn about the “canvas” and immediately apply your knowledge in this hands-on workshop. It will be led by Sultan Ventures and XLR8HI. Dinner will be provided. Space is limited. Reservations required. $20. 5:00pm. MEDB’s Malcolm Center, (1305 N. Holopono St., Suite 5, Kihei); 808-875-2300; Medb.org; Startupweekendmaui.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Start Up Weekend Maui
