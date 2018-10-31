Maui Time

Attend Lean Startup Canvas at MEDB’s Malcolm Center on Tuesday, November 6th. As part of Maui Economic Development Board’s (MEDB) Startup Weekend Maui Series, guests will discover more about creating a lean startup business model. Learn about the “canvas” and immediately apply your knowledge in this hands-on workshop. It will be led by Sultan Ventures and XLR8HI. Dinner will be provided. Space is limited. Reservations required. $20. 5:00pm. MEDB’s Malcolm Center, (1305 N. Holopono St., Suite 5, Kihei); 808-875-2300; Medb.org; Startupweekendmaui.com

